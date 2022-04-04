Dorothy Mae Diderrich, 84, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN surrounded by loved ones.

She was born on November 4, 1937, in Faribault, MN to Albert and Mary (Reichert) Kline.

Dorothy grew up as the oldest of ten children in Faribault, MN. She enjoyed knitting, swimming, ice skating, dancing, and fishing with her dad growing up. She attended Bethlehem Academy, graduating in 1955. She was active with the school plays, and she was editor of the school newspaper. After graduation, she attended Saint Mary’s Nursing School in Rochester, MN, going on to work as a Registered Nurse at various health care facilities in and around Rochester.

She married David Diderrich on May 9, 1970, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They were married for 39 years, until Dave passed away due to complications of cancer in 2009. Together they raised their two sons, Steve and Dan on a small hobby farm near Pine Island, where she enjoyed gardening and raising a variety of flowers. Dorothy was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Dorothy was very involved with her family. She especially enjoyed her time supporting her two sons with their various extracurricular activities, including sports and 4-H. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her family and friends. She spent many summers fishing with Dave and her boys, and always looked forward to the annual Kline family reunion. She most enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. They were her pride and joy.

Dorothy is survived by her two children, Steven (Alisa), of Pine Island; Daniel (Tracey Capps), of Pine Island; five grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; her brother, Robert; and her sister, Carole.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral home - Mahler Chapel in Pine Island, MN.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Pine Island.

Burial will follow the Mass at Pine Island Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com