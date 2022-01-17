Dorothy Mae Lindvig, 90, passed away on January 14, 2022 at her home in Rochester, Minnesota. Dorothy was born on April 7, 1931 to parents Harold and Evelyn (Schemmel) Wegner in Alameda, California and was raised in Lima Center, Wisconsin.

Dorothy graduated from Whitewater High School in 1948 and then attended college at University of Wisconsin - Whitewater. She continued her education receiving her Master’s degree in Library Science from University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Dorothy began her teaching career in Wisconsin and continued in Bozeman, Montana. There she met Howard Lindvig and on August 16, 1961 Dorothy and Howard were united in marriage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Dorothy was most proud of her work as a librarian and loved her career running the library at Rochester Area Vocational Technical Institute. Rochester residents since 1963, the couple founded, owned, and operated the Rental Depot for 35 years. She remained active with the business until her husband’s death in 2000. Dorothy was an active member of Rochester Covenant Church, sang in the church choir, volunteered at Channel One, and spent many years playing the piano for church services at Madonna Towers. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, quilting, sewing, needlework, and she was an avid reader.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Gail (Steve) Howard of Rochester, MN and Bruce (Carolyn) Lindvig of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Jason Howard and Emma Lindvig; sister, Lucille Wegner of Plainfield, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Howard Lindvig.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Rochester Covenant Church, 4950 31st Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be at Oakwood East Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and social distancing observed.

Memorials are suggested to Madonna Towers.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lindvig family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com