Dorothy M. Sandquist, 85, of Rochester, Minnesota passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Edenbrook of Rochester.

Dorothy Marie Sandquist was born June 28, 1937 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Elmore and Alida (Sundberg) Sandquist. She graduated high school from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, MN, earned bachelor of music education from Friends University in Wichita, KS, and masters in music education from Wichita State University, Wichita, KS. She did additional work in piano at Hamline University, St. Paul, MN, receiving the Certificate of Piano Pedagogy. Her performing instruments were piano, organ, and marimba.

Her occupations involved the public school teaching of vocal and instrumental music. She was employed by the school systems of Cassoday and Towanda, KS and Rochester, MN. She also taught piano privately. She was involved in church music in her places of employments as organist and choir director.

Dorothy’s interests were gardening and pet dogs. Her Christmas decorations won numerous awards and she performed on the marimba at the Talent Show at the Minnesota State Fair. Her life commitment was faith in her Risen Savior. Her passion was teaching music to children and youth, and she taught hundreds of students over the years.

She is survived by her niece, Marlys (Paul) Healy of St. Paul, MN; nephew, Roger Danielson of Duluth, MN and cousins. Her parents and a sister preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 4:00 PM at the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW in Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorials may be given to Children’s Shelter of Cebu.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Sandquist family. To leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com