Dorothy May Jones, “Dottie”, 98, of Rochester passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Dottie was born September 20, 1923 in Bedford, IN to George and Bonnylin (Gilbert) Grow. Dottie graduated from Eastern High School, where she was active in track and earned many honors. During her working career, Dottie worked as a waitress and hostess at many fine dining venues and also worked at a local bank before finally retiring in 1988. In her spare time she enjoyed flower gardening, taking long walks, reading and painting. Dottie was an avid bowler and was bowling well into her 90’s. She had a friendly attitude and surrounded herself with many great friends. Dottie was an independent, hardworking, strong willed, ultra- liberal woman. Above all, she loved her family and she will be missed.

Dottie is survived by her children, Mark (Mary) Jones of Northfield, MN, Dennis Jones of Darien, GA and Cheryl (Bill) Hill of Darien, GA; seven grandchildren and numerous great and great, great-grandchildren. Dottie was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Rorabaugh; brother, Jack Grow and grandson, Tim Sonnenberg.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, with The Rev. Alice Applequist officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in memory of Dottie. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Jones family. To share a special memory of condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com