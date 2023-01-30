Dorothy Odell Nygren 96, a current resident of Lake City, died peacefully Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the Mayo Health Care Center in Lake City. Dorothy was born May 3, 1926 to Stanley and Lillian (Swelland) Markuson of Kenyon. She grew up in rural Kenyon, was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. Dorothy attended country school in the Kenyon area during her early elementary education, graduating from Kenyon High School in 1944. After graduation she was employed as a bookkeeper at the Kenyon Egg and Produce Co for 4 years. On June 25 1948 she married Albert M Nygren of Zumbrota at her home church, Hauge Lutheran in Kenyon Minnesota. Albert and Dorothy farmed together in Zumbrota until they built a home in 1968 on Nygren Road. Dorothy worked for 33 years at the Zumbrota Bakery; she decided to stop working at age 83. Her number one Joy was her family especially during the Holidays when they were all together. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School, her church Circle group and Home extension group. Many happy times were spent with her weekly coffee group friends at the Coffee Mill. She loved knitting, crocheting and cross stitching. She made many projects for her family and many for her extended family. You so often would hear her say ‘I have been so Blessed in my Life!’

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dennis Nygren (Pam Burton) of Rochester, Bruce Nygren (Georgia) of Lake City; Son in law David Hinrichs of Zumbrota and daughter Nancy Lindrud (Tom) of Lake City, grandchildren Angela Neid (Tim), Brenda Nygren-Moe, Jeff Nygren, Tesha Ramstad (Shanon), Joe Nygren (Tammy), Nicole Holst (Leon), Dena Lindrud-Huettl (Andy), Brian Hinrichs (Kasey Cordes), and Martha Springsted (Dan), 17 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, daughter Wanda, daughter in law Nancy, and sisters LaMae, Helen and Carol. Memorials are preferred to the United Lutheran Cemetery Fund.

A memorial service for Dorothy Nygren will be held Friday February 10th at 11:00 AM at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. The Rev. Marggi Pleiss-Sippola will officate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial, at a later date, will be at the United Lutheran Cemetery in Zumbrota.