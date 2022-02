May 24, 1962 - Jan. 31, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dorothy Pohlman, 59, Wanamingo, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 31, in Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kenyon, Minn.

Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home in Rochester, Minn.