Dorothy Suddendorf Bourquin, 85, died at St Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family November 26, 2022. Dorothy was born November 1, 1937 to Maxwell and Elva (Trowbridge) Whitehead in Sherburn Minnesota. One of eleven children she attended school in Welcome Mn graduating in the class of 1955. After her high school graduation, she moved to Rochester. That same year she began working for Thorp Loan and Thrift. During her brief career in finance, she met and married Scott Suddendorf. The couple built a home in rural Byron. Dorothy became a stay at home mom caring for their family of five until 1980 when Scott died due to complications of Multiple Sclerosis. After Scott’s death Dorothy decided to return to the work force. She attended a Mayo medical secretary program and at its completion began a second career at Mayo Clinic in hematology research and later at the Mayo Medical School.

In 1989 Dorothy married Donald Bourquin. A second chance for both, the two started fresh. After Dorothy’s retirement from Mayo in 1996 they traveled whenever Dorothy could pull Don from the farm. Dorothy enjoyed travel, singing in her church choir, Red Hat activities and time with friends and family especially grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Scott Suddendorf of Custer SD, Susan Smith (Sam) of Stewartville MN and Stephanie Suddendorf of Rochester. Grandchildren, Michael Phiefer of Preston, Laura Suddendorf (Aaron) of Minneapolis, Alyssa Suddendorf (Brian) of Rochester, Mallory OConnor (Dave) of Stewartville, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by stepchildren Ken Bourquin, Alan Bourquin and Glenda Mueller.

She was proceeded in death by husbands Scott Suddendorf and Donald Bourquin, her parents, brothers Steve, James, Fred, Kenny, Bill, Marvin and Robert. Sisters, Nancy, Patricia and Shirley. Granddaughter and great granddaughter Melissa and Emily Phiefer. Daughter-in-law Annette Suddendorf.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11am at South Zumbro Lutheran Church in Kasson (68905 280th Ave, Kasson, MN). There will be a lunch served at the church immediately after the service with interment to follow at East St. Olaf cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 30 from 4pm-7pm at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral home (5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN) and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Memorials are suggested to South Zumbro Lutheran Church or a charity of choice.

Ranfranz Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving Dorothy's family;