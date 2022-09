Dorothy Jane Trickey, 98, born to William Trickey and Marie (neé Yennie, Campbell) Trickey in Pine Island on October 22, 1923, passed away August 25, 2022, at Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis. She lived in Rochester, retiring from Mayo Clinic and then she lived in San Diego, CA for many years.

Service will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18 at Cremation Society of Minnesota - Edina Chapel. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1 at the Pine Island Cemetery.