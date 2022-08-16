Dorthy M. Closner

Pine Island.... Dorthy Marie Closner, age 81, of Pine Island died Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mayo Health System-Methodist Campus in Rochester.

Visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Mahn Family Funeral Home-Mahler Chapel in Pine Island on Thursday, August 18, 2022. A small graveside service will follow at Pine Island Cemetery, officiated by David Friese.

Dorthy Marie Vagt was born on April 10, 1941, in Rochester to Alvin and Alice (nee Watson) Vagt. Dorthy attended Byron area schools. She was united in marriage to Samuel Russell Closner on July 18, 1958, at the home farm in Milton Township (rural Pine Island). The young couple resided at the home farm until moving into Pine Island a few years later and lived there for many years. While Sam worked for Land O’ Lakes, Dorthy stayed home to raise her children. Sam died on February 5, 2006. Dorthy moved to Evergreen Place six years ago and lived there until her death.

Dorothy loved to watch “Days of our Lives” and saved the TV Guides to work the crossword puzzles and word finds. She loved her family and time spent with them.

She will be missed by her children: Jack (Charmaine) of Pine Island, Debra (David) Hein of New Ulm, Robert (Luann Frandle) of Mapleton, Darren (Kimberly) of New Ulm, Douglas of Pine Island and Ricky (Amy) of Pine Island, 18 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter expected in January of 2023.

She is further survived by one brother-in-law: Keith Dubbels of Rochester, her special “aunt” Marie Hanenberger of Rochester and nieces and nephews.

Dorthy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her stepfather Arnold Samm and one her only sister: Sharon Elizabeth Dubbels on June 4, 2022.

