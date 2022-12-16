Douglas A. Johnson 88, passed away on December 15th, 2022 in Rochester MN. Douglas lived with his wife Deborah in Kasson, MN. Douglas and Deborah grew up in and spent many years in Waupaca, WI.

He is survived by his spouse, Deborah J. Johnson of Kasson; son, Jay M. Johnson and daughter in law, Melissa G. Johnson of Kasson MN; grandson, Mathew H. Johnson, (spouse Ashley); great grandchildren, Evie, Harlan, and Amelia Johnson of Lenoir City, TN; Sister-in-law, Marion Johnson of Waupaca, WI; and a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents, Harlan and Gladys Johnson of Waupaca, WI and Brother Willard “Bud” Johnson of Waupaca WI.