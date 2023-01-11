Douglas G. Erickson

Major Douglas Garold Erickson, 72, of Tyler, TX, peacefully passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, surrounded by loving family. Doug was born to Garold (Gary) Erickson and Laura Streif Erickson on May 19, 1950, in Shell Lake, WI. Doug graduated from Mayo High School in 1968. He grew up in Rochester, MN and enlisted for military service in the Navy as a 19-year-old. Doug started as a hospital corpsman in the US Navy and served as a Vietnam combat medic until December 1972. He then joined the US Air Force in July 1980 and started at Pease AFB, NH. Doug went on as a staff anesthetist at Tinker AFB, OK, Kirtland AFB, NM, and Beale AFB, CA. Doug served overseas tours in Desert Storm/Desert Shield at Ramstein AB, Germany (1990) and Operation Provide Comfort at Incirlik AB, Turkey (1992-1995) with his family by his side. Major Erickson retired from the military at Wright Patterson AFB, OH, after 20 years of combined enlisted and officer service. He was a strong patriot and proud veteran who lived a life of service. Doug was trained as an anesthetist at the Mayo Clinic School of Health-Related Sciences (CRNA residency program) in Rochester and, through his military service, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, graduating summa cum laude from The University of New Mexico in Albuquerque in May 1988. After his military retirement, Doug worked as an anesthetist at Scott and White Hospital and Olin Teague Veterans Hospital, both in Temple, TX, moving to Tyler, TX, in April 2003. After that, he worked at East Texas Medical Center for three years. Then, in 2006, Doug joined the anesthesia team at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, working as an anesthetist until retiring in May 2015. He mentored many young anesthetists and actively recruited candidates for his profession. Doug always encouraged hard work and dedication to further one’s education and knowledge. A generous soul, and caring Christian, Doug had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved his daughters very much and taught them to be strong, smart, independent women. His girls will never forget his constant support, telling the silliest jokes and giving the warmest bear hugs. Doug was very proud of his four special grandchildren, who fondly called him Pappy and Pop Pop. He was a car enthusiast, golfer, Sci-Fi lover, Dallas Stars fan and loved watching hockey! Doug had a keen artist’s eye and impeccable taste. In addition, he was known for performing random acts of kindness and generous donations to those in need. He was blessed to marry his soulmate and the love of his life Katherine on June 4, 2005, and never missed a chance to tell people how much he loved his wife. Doug and Katherine enjoyed every second of their 18 years together. Doug is survived by his wife Katherine; his daughters: Jodie Erickson Gollings (husband, Jim) of Columbus, OH, Jessie Erickson Folmar (husband, Rob) of Mason, OH, and Taylor Jester (husband, Justin); his grandchildren: Ronan and Leo Gollings, Phoebe Folmar and Harper Anne Jester; his sisters: Susan St. George (husband, Don) of Oronoco, MN, Lori Anderson (husband, Mark) of Onalaska, WI and Carol King of Plainview, MN; and his parents, Garold (Gary) and Laura Erickson, preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, located at 230 W. Rusk St., Tyler, TX 75701.