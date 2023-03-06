Douglas Johnston

Douglas Paul Johnston, 71, passed away March 5, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus. Doug was born June 28, 1951, in Rochester, Minnesota to Donald and Patricia (Gilbertson) Johnston. He was raised in Rochester and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1969. He was united in marriage to Diane (King) Johnston on June 30, 1970. Doug worked for Just Rite Foods for over 10 years and many years at the Hy-Vee Food Stores.

Doug is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Mark (Jennifer) Johnston; siblings, Christine O’Brien, Kenneth Johnston, Eric Johnston; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Hieda; sister-in-law, Mary.

There will be a visitation for Doug on Friday, March 10, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.