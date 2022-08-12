Douglas Kenney

Doug Kenney, age 69, of Claremont, MN passed away comfortably in his sleep on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Doug was born on December 16, 1952, to Clare & Helen Kenney in Minneapolis, MN. He was a 1971 graduate from Rockford Minnesota High School.

Since 9/1/1989, Doug has been a dedicated OTR truck driver with Bill Funk Trucking putting on an astounding 4,1444,958 miles for the company! When Doug wasn’t on the road driving truck or spending time whit his family & friends, he could often be found on his motorcycle. He was an active member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (Chapter R) motorcycle club & held the charter Director role from 2013-2016. He loved putting miles on his Honda Gold Wing Trike. He toured all over the country including Arizona, The Black Hills, a full trip around Lake Superior & a fall color run near Turtle Lake, WI just to name a few.

He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Jason Walker; & ex-wife & good friend, Carla Kenney.

Doug is survived by his son Corey (Mindi) Kenney & his beautiful granddaughters: Gemma & Koraline. Also survived by his siblings: Steve (Jeanette) Kenney, Jerry (Lynette) Kenney, Jo (Lenny) Walker, Mary (Ed) Larson & Cindy (Tim) Kunkel. He will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

His hardy laugh & the twinkle in his eyes will be truly be missed by all.

A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, August 13 at Dobo’s Cafe in Loretto, MN.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards his granddaughters’ educations are appreciated.