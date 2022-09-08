Douglas Kliewer

Douglas J. Kliewer, 75, of Rochester, MN, passed September 6, 2022, of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) and gained his angel wings at home surrounded by his loving family.

Doug was born September 8, 1946, in Mt. Lake, MN, to Willard and Melrose Kliewer. He attended high school in Mt. Lake, MN, and culinary school in Florida, and he worked in the food service industry for his entire career, including serving as a chef at the Holiday Inn Mankato, MN. In addition, he co-owned The Answer bar and restaurant, known for their filet mignon, in Lake Crystal, MN. His career also extended to Gamble Robinson, U.S. Foods, and Reinhart Food Service.

Doug had two children, Kara and Kalli, with his first wife, Theresa. He married Carolyn Kragh on May 1, 1993, in Duluth, MN, where he gained three stepchildren, Kevin, Jackie, and Kellie.

Doug had a fun-loving personality and enjoyed socializing with family and friends. He was known for his professional organizational skills and for being a perfectionist in his work. Doug enjoyed cooking, woodworking, golfing, meticulously maintaining a beautiful lawn, spending time at his cabin on Lake Vermilion, and loved travel. He and Carolyn spent their winters in Lake Havasu, AZ, and Gulf Shores, AL.

Doug is survived by his wife, Carolyn Kliewer of Rochester; daughter, Kara Kliewer (Mike); stepson, Kevin Joki; stepdaughters, Jackie Louviere (Brent), Kellie Joki; grandchildren, Jordan, Danika, Dawson, and Aili; and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kalli Kliewer; brother, Jim Kliewer; and parents, Willard and Melrose Kliewer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN with visitation on hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Corinthian Cemetery in Farmington, MN.

