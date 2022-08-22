Douglas Norman Betts

Douglas Norman (Doug) Betts, age 89, of Bozeman, MT, passed away on August 19, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Doug was born on October 26, 1932 in Watopa Township, MN, to Everet and Hazel Julia (Erickson) Betts. As a boy, he lived on many dairy farms in Minnesota and Wisconsin before moving to Rochester, Minnesota, where his folks worked for Dr. Charles Mayo on the Mayowood farms. He graduated from Rochester High School in 1951 before studying civil engineering and land surveying at Rochester Junior College and the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1957.

Doug married Lillian Eva VonOsten on June 23, 1957, and together they raised three daughters: Kay Marie, Karen Ann, and Ann Marie. After about five years working with Wenzel & Co. in Great Falls, MT, Doug joined Ken McGhie to form McGhie & Betts, Inc., Consulting Engineers and Land Surveyors, in Rochester.

In 1989, Doug and Lillian moved to their property in Bozeman, MT, where Doug restored antique Ford Tractors and used his equipment to grow and harvest hay for the neighbor’s animals. He loved travel, camping in the mountains of the West, and meeting relatives he found during extensive genealogy research.

Doug is survived by his wife, Lillian Eva (VonOsten) Betts; brother, Robert Allen Betts; daughters, Kay Marie (George) Weaver, Karen Betts (Cary) Mielke, Ann Marie (Philip) Thiessen; and grandchildren, Benjamin Douglas Mielke, Cameron Everet Mielke, and Mary Elizabeth Weaver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Everet and Hazel Julia.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Reception to follow.

