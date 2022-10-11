Dr. Carl F. Anderson, age 88, of Rochester, MN passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at Charter House in Rochester, MN.

Carl Frederick Anderson was born (06/22/1934) into a medical family. His parents (Evelyn M Olson, MD and Glenn J Anderson, MD) were the town physicians in Winterset, Iowa, where Carl was born. He was delivered by his father, and grew up in a home within view of his parent’s medical office. His mother, one of only 3 women in her medical school class, mostly took care of women and children, while his father made house calls, delivered babies and performed various surgeries in patient homes and in the local hospital. From an early age Carl assisted in the office and was determined to follow his parents and become a doctor.

He matriculated to the University of Iowa (then the State University of Iowa) in Iowa City, IA in 1952. Always an excellent student, he entered medical school at the University of Iowa after 3 years, and graduated in 1959 as a member of AOA, a national academic honorary society. He met his future wife, Virginia Ann Waterman, while they were employed as camp counselors in Northern MN. Carl and Virginia married in 1957. After graduating from medical school Carl, Virginia and a growing brood commenced a series of peregrinations related to his medical training and military service (Army Captain and Chief of Medical Service at Fort Lawton); moving from Iowa City to Seattle; from Seattle to Iowa City; from Iowa City to Seattle; and, finally, from Seattle to Rochester, MN in 1967 where they settled as their forever home.

Carl joined the Division of Nephrology at the Mayo Clinic where he rose to become a consultant and professor in the school of medicine. Dr. Vesna Garovic, the Director of the Division of Nephrology at the Mayo Clinic, wrote Carl’s “clinical acumen, academic curiosity, and his devotion to patients and trainees have forever shaped our division and the way we practice medicine, educate house staff, and perform medical research.” Carl served in additional capacities, including as an associate editor, review editor and head of the Section of Publications at the Mayo Clinic Proceedings. He and Virginia, a dietician, worked together on the nutrition service for a period of time. He was a scholarly physician, authoring over 100 publications. After retiring, he edited online content for the Mayo Clinic for many years.

Outside of work Carl was a voracious reader, an early tinkerer with personal computers, and commanded a vegetable garden. He and Virginia both played French Horn and they spent decades practicing together on an almost daily basis. Carl was an avid angler, and in addition to annual family summer vacations at Big Sand Lake outside of Park Rapids, MN, he enjoyed numerous fishing trips with family and friends to Northern MN and Canada. After retirement, he took up physical exercise with passion and was a regular member of the Rochester Athletic Club. Carl and Virginia were long-time members of the Congregational Church. In retirement years, Carl especially enjoyed time spent with many church friends during discussion groups and church dinners.

Family life was central, and Carl declared ‘Rule #1’ was to love your family most of all. Carl’s children fondly remember Sunday family days that included church, board or outside games, and a popcorn dinner (dad’s favorite) while watching Sunday family favorite television shows. Carl and Virginia had 5 children: Mark Anderson (Chicago, IL) (spouse Sarah Anderson, children Evelyn Irwin, Caroline Anderson, Elizabeth Anderson), Elizabeth Mihail (Merrillville, IN) (spouse Tom Mihail, children Alex Mihail, Nolan Mihail, Charles Mihail, Eva Mihail), Carl F Anderson II (Rochester, MN) (spouse Sherri Whalen, children Margaret Anderson, Ian Anderson, Carl F Anderson III), Mary Anderson Sheehan (Alta, WY) (spouse James Sheehan, children Marie Sheehan, Emma Sheehan Tomer, Grace Sheehan), Catherine Anderson Benscoter (Rochester, MN) (spouse Mark Benscoter, children Sam Benscoter, William Benscoter, Matthew Benscoter, Marin Benscoter), 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Carl is survived by his wife of 65 years, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two nieces.

Carl is predeceased by his parents, his one sibling, Marjorie Welch, and his brother-in-law, Paul Welch.

The family extends much gratitude and appreciation to the staff in the Supportive Living center at Charter House for the wonderful care they provided to Carl during his residence.

A service will be held to honor Carl on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Congregational Church, 974 Skyline Dr., Rochester, MN 55902, with a visitation at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Mayo Clinic for the advance of medical research, especially cancer or nephrology research, or to The Reading Center in Rochester, MN (thereadingcenter.org).

