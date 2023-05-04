Dr. George Malkasian Jr.

George Durand Malkasian Jr., Mayo Clinic emeritus obstetrician and gynecologist, died April 28 at Mayo Clinic Hospital at St Mar y’s campus with family present.

Dr. Malkasian was born on October 26, 1927, to George and Gladys Malkasian in Springfield, Massachusetts. He attended Technical High School, Yale University, and Boston University School of Medicine. On October 16, 1954 he married Mary Ellen Koch in Longmeadow, Massachusetts and moved to Rochester for his residency at the Mayo Clinic. Three daughters were born at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Dr. Malkasian served on active duty in the United States Navy in 1945-46 as fireman 2nd class, and again from 1958-1961 as a Navy Reserve physician with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. On release from the Navy he joined the staff of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester where he practiced from 1961-1992, serving as chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology from 1976-1986 and retiring in 1992. He was Executive Director of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society from 1996-2003.

During his career he served as president of the American College of OB/GYN, the Central Association of OB/GYN, and the North American Obstetrical and Gynecological Society, and as vice president of the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO). He was also a member of Sigma Xi, the Royal College of OB/GYN (United Kingdom) and the American College of Surgeons where he was a member of the Board of Governors. He was professor of OB/Gyn at the Mayo School of Medicine and in 1973 and 1977 received Teacher of the Year awards. He served on the National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Chemotherapy Review Board and was an honorary member of numerous societies. One of his favorite activities during practice was the writing of over one hundred fifty articles.

His most significant volunteer achievement was initiating and coordinating the smoke-free restaurant ordinance for Rochester. His retirement activities included his life-long passion for gardening, the enjoyment of family, and 33 years of lake life in Madison Lake, Minnesota. He enjoyed serving on committees with Gustavus College faculty and the Bella Voce Young Women’s Choir Board.

Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen; daughters Linda Boettcher (Roger), Karen Baxter (David), and Martha Malkasian; grandchildren Elisa Boettcher, Colin Boettcher (Eva) and Karl Boettcher (Anna); and great-grandsons Michael George and Logan Boettcher, and Liam Durand Boettcher. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sally.

The memorial service will be held at Charter House chapel on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 pm. Remembrances can be made to a charity of choice in George’s name. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.