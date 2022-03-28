Dr. Herbert E. Gladen (75)

Died on March 7th, 2022 s urrounded by loved ones following a cardiac event, holding the hand of his beloved. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years; Edna Rose (Kiheri) Gladen, and a large family;

Siblings; Ronald Gladen (Nancy), Coral Nelson (Charles), David Gladen (Marla), and Richard Gladen (Sue). Son Jason Gladen (Elizabeth), plus stepdaughters Madi and Kenzie. Also Jason’s previous wife Stefanie Gladen and their son Nicholai, plus stepson Ricardo. Daughter Jade Barker, and her son Brandon Barker.

He was preceded in death by; Father Herman Silas Gladen and Mother Virginia Ella (Hansen) Gladen, as well as brothers Knute Gladen and Alfred Gladen (Survived by wife Teri).

Born in Kabekona, near Bemidji, MN on July 1, 1946. Married to Edna on Nov 25, 1967. Air Force until ‘71, He joined the Mayo Clinic’s first medical school class in ‘72. Board Certified in General Surgery in ‘82, then Critical Care in ‘86.

He spent 18 years as the Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery at the University of California at San Francisco in Fresno. Then requested in American Samoa at the Lyndon B. Johnson Tropical Medical Center in 2009. Then Colusa California from 2010-2016. In 2019 they returned to Minnesota to live with Daughter Jade and Grandson Brandon.

Potted Spring bulbs (like Daffodils) are welcome, please send stories and/or pictures to RememberHerbert@gmail.com