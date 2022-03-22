Dr. John Brodhun

John Charles Brodhun, 93, died Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022 at home in Fountain Hills, Az surrounded in love after struggling with cancer for several months.

John’s was a life well lived, loved by many for his kindness, his strength of character, his integrity and compassion. John always had a positive word to say about everyone he met. Among other things, he loved his wife, his family, gardening and Michigan football, but not always in that order! He was a faithful and devoted supporter of anything U of M.

John was born March 29, 1928 in Cologne, Germany; shortly after his birth, the family moved to Coventry, England where his father designed machinery for the war effort. John told many stories of growing up in England during the war years, the bombing of Coventry, air raids and traveling to the United States in a military convoy in 1941. His family which now included his brother, Andrew, moved at the request of the U. S. Government to Birmingham, Michigan.

Upon graduating from the University of Michigan, John attended medical school at Marquette University in Wisconsin after which he joined the Air Force leaving in 1957 with the rank of Captain. He and Rose Ann married in 1954 and began their family of six children of whom he was very proud. They moved to Rochester, Minnesota where John lived his life as a physician for 36 years at the Olmstead Medical Clinic healing people with skill and kindness. John and Sharon (Gustafson) married in 1990 and enjoyed 32 wonderful years together the last twelve in Fountain Hills, Az relishing the sunshine and beautiful friendships.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother Andrew. John is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Katharine Ridenour, Mark (Cindy) Brodhun, Sharon (Scott) Nystrom, Lisa (Jeff) Milbrandt, Elaine Walsh and Ann (David) Staten. His stepchildren, Mark, David (Dawn) and Michael Gustafson. His niece Anne (Rick) Watson and nephew John Brodhun. Special “kids” Sue and Bruce Sitko. Eighteen grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

A joyful Celebration of John’s life for family and friends will be held at the Community Gardens in Fountain Hills on April 2, 2022 at 4 o’clock. Please consider donations to the CommunityGardens(fountainhillscommunitygardens.com), the Nature Conservancy or Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills (480-837-0303).

Condolences can be left at messingermortuary.com.