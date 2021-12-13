Dr. John Ford Morrison MD, 74, of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away at his home on December 6, 2021. John was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 2, 1947 to parents Hugh Pritchard and Velma (Ford) Morrison and was the youngest of four siblings. The family moved to Princeton, Illinois where he graduated high school. Growing up in rural Illinois he learned to love exploring the outdoors working in the cornfields, searching for arrowheads, and hunting at the Princeton duck club with his father.

He was an athlete, joining the basketball and track team and held a school record in hurdles for several decades. He also developed a passion for science exploring the night sky with a telescope and launching rockets with the Princeton Amateur rocketeers.

John went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the University of Illinois- Urbana Champaign and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Medicine in 1973 with his medical degree. He then completed his training at Ramsey Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota and residency in the specialty of internal medicine at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

John moved his family to Bemidji, Minnesota in 1977 and joined a busy rural medical practice at the Bemidji clinic. He enjoyed the outdoors of northern Minnesota and proudly served the Bemidji area where he was respected by his peers and loved by his patients. After 20 years he moved to Rochester MN and started work at the Mayo Clinic in 1998 in the Department of Cardiovascular Diseases. In 2013, he retired from Mayo with emeritus status.

John married Susan E. Cable on June 6, 2009 in Rochester, MN and together they enjoyed many travels and adventures together. He was passionate about hunting and fishing trips with his family, friends, and beloved dog Maddie. Later in life he took up woodworking and built a workshop in his basement. John had a reputation for being a savant at medical diagnosis, kept up his knowledge reading medical journals, and authored several publications. Whether in bedside manner as a physician or with family and friends, he carried himself in a humble and unpretentious manner, adored for his laughter and self-deprecating humor. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

John is survived by his loving wife, Susan E. Morrison of Rochester, MN; his children, John (Carrie Scherer) Morrison of Duluth, MN, Hugh (Mila Ilina) Morrison of Boulder, CO, Kathleen Morrison of Rochester, MN, William (Jessica Brettin) Morrison of Rochester, MN, and Kelly (Omar) Ramos-Flores of Minneapolis, MN, Tina (Nou) Xiong of Andover, MN, Naja (Chase) Hill-Bloomquist of Los Angeles, CA, Alfred Eze-Cable of Washington D.C.; and several grandchildren; siblings, Mary Anderson of Bloomington, IL and Sarah (Doug) Criner of Princeton, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Hugh Morrison.

A memorial service and celebration of John’s life is planned for some time in 2022.

