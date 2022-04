May 3, 1947 - April 4, 2022

CLARION, Iowa - Dr. John W. Nolan, 74, Mason City, Iowa, died Monday, April 4, in Clarion.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, at Grace E Free Church in Mason City. Inurnment will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Arrangements by Major Erickson Funeral Home.