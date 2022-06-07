Dr. Rhiannon Shorter

Dr. Rhiannon (Nan) Shorter of Rochester died at Charter House on May 26 2022. She was born in the coal mining region of South Wales on December 12, 1923, the only child of David and Charlotte Morris. Both her parents were teachers, and her father eventually became a headmaster. Both were very active in Welsh amateur dramatics. Other relatives were employed in various aspects of coal mining. Nan’s first language was Welsh.

She attended the local County School for Girls, where she excelled academically, allowing her to move on to the University of Wales in Cardiff. Encouraged by her parents, she decided to pursue a career in medicine and was admitted to the University of London, King’s College Medical School, from which she graduated in 1947, one of the very small group of women in her class.

Attending medical school required her to move to London during the Second World War, where she experienced part of the German bombing campaign against the city, particularly the V1 “buzz bombs” or “doodlebugs” and spent many nights in an air raid shelter. On a happier note, while in London she met her future husband, Roy Shorter, who was also a medical student, at a different London hospital. They married in 1948, and the marriage endured for over 60 years.

Between 1947 and 1953 Dr. Shorter served in several internships and residencies. When their first child, Nicholas, was born, as was typical of the time, she took time off from her career to raise and care for her family.

Her husband was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, so from 1958-59 she and Roy, with their son, spent a year in Rochester, MN where Roy worked for Mayo Clinic, after which they returned to England. Two years later, in 1961, they moved permanently to Rochester when her husband accepted a staff position in Pathology at Mayo Clinic. The family became American citizens in 1967.

When her children were older, she returned to medicine. She worked as a Research Assistant at Mayo from 1967-70. Then in 1973 she accepted a general medical staff position in the Minnesota State Hospital system, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 74, first at the Rochester State Hospital, and then, after its closure, at the facility in Faribault.

She and Roy moved to Charter House in 2003, where Nan had many long-time friends that she spent much time with over the years who were very special to her and gave her much joy. And her family thanks the Charter House Supportive Living and Assisted Living staff and the Mayo Clinic medical team for their exceptional attention and care provided to Nan over the last three years.

Dr. Shorter was predeceased by her husband, Roy, in 2008. She is survived and fondly remembered by her two children: Nicholas Shorter (and Sally) of Morgantown, WV and Lindsay Dingle (and John) of Rochester, MN; seven grandchildren: Timothy (Jen), Britt, Jaime, Joseph (Lena), Jack (Briana), Jared and Jordan; two great-grandchildren, and her elderly, gregarious, green parrot, Pali. A future memorial is planned for later in 2022. In lieu of flowers, gifts should be directed to Paws and Claws Humane Society, 3224 19th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or at pawsandclaws.org.