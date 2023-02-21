Dr. Robert “Bob” Hattery, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Newark, Delaware. He was surrounded by his family and supportive care givers at the Millcroft Skilled Nursing Center.

Bob was born in Phoenix, Arizona to the late Robert “Ralph” Hattery and Goldie (Secor) Hattery. When Bob was two, his father passed away and he and his mother moved to rural Indiana to be closer to family. He attended Indiana University where he earned both his Baccalaureate Degree and the Doctor of Medicine Degree, with a specialty in Radiology.

In 1961 he married Diane (Sittler) and they were happily married for 56 years until her death in March 2017.

After interning at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, TX and serving as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force (stationed at Lackland Air Base in San Antonio, Texas) he began his residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He rose to the rank of Professor (1982), serving as the Chair of the Department of Diagnostic Radiology (1981-1986). In 1994, Bob became the Chairman of the Mayo Clinic Board of Governors, thus becoming the Chief Executive Officer for all of Mayo Clinic’s operations in Rochester. He remained at the school until 1998.

After he retired from Mayo Clinic in 1998, he served as Executive Director of the American Board of Radiology until 2007. He was a pioneer in the field of diagnostic radiology and held many leadership positions, including serving as president in 2005 of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Bob authored or co-authored more than 150 peer reviewed publications and was invited to give lectures and workshops at dozens of domestic and international conferences. Committed to teaching and mentoring, as well as research, he trained hundreds of medical students and residents and his legacy lives on through their work.

For all his professional accomplishments, Bob’s greatest joy came from his family. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Diane, he is survived by his daughter, Dr. Angela Jean Hattery (her spouse Dr. Earl Smith) and son, Michael Robert Hattery. He has four grandchildren: Travis Mathew Hattery Freetly (his partner Marina Bozinovic), Dr. Emma Hattery Freetly Porter (her spouse Michael Porter), Logan Michael Ma Hattery and Jack Robert Ma Hattery. It is through them that his and Diane’s passion for education and social justice stays alive.

In lieu of cards or flowers, please honor the lives of both Bob and Diane by making a donation in their names to Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 to support research, teaching and patient care.

Services will be announced at a later date.

