Dr. Roy House

Dr. Roy F. House Jr. passed away on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, in Rochester, MN. He is survived by his four children, Emily House, Ali Tuttle (Jeff), Seth House (Don Kienholz), and Rebecca Roehrdanz (Chuck), his wife, Betty, and his 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Peggy Roberts (Heyward) and his 2 nieces and a nephew. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 1:00pm, with visitation at noon and a reception following the service at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, MN. Please see www.mackenfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and more information.