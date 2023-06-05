Duane B. Sutton

Duane Bernard Sutton, 75, of Rochester, MN died Friday, June 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic after a brief battle with cancer.

Duane was born June 13, 1947, in Rochester, MN to Bernard & Helen (Schank) Sutton. There, he grew up with five siblings. As a boy, he was always considered the silly one of the family. He graduated in 1965 from Lourdes High School in Rochester.

He proudly served in the Navy during the Vietnam War from 1965 until his Honorable Discharge in 1968.

He entered the painting trade as an apprentice for the Local 681 International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades in September 1968. After three years of school and on the job training, he graduated as a journeyman painter in May 1971. He was a very proficient and accomplished painter and worked for many years for the Mayo clinic as a full-time maintenance painter. Duane did really enjoy working for the Mayo Clinic and retired in 2011.

His attention to detail and jack-of-all-trades talents provided him with the skills to beautifully restore and maintain a number of collector cars over the years. One of his favorites was his 1971 royal blue Plymouth Road Runner. He loved going to “MOPARs in the Park” on a regular basis.

At family gatherings, his nieces always thoroughly enjoyed his goofy antics as “Uncle Doon”. His favorite sidekick, whom he truly loved, was his little dog Boomer who passed away a few years ago.

He is survived by four siblings: Marilyn Sutton, Raymond Sutton, Terry (Sue) Sutton, Wesley Sutton and four nieces: Sarah Bearbower, Anna Nelson, Kirby Gerst and JoMarie Heidfeld.

Celebration of Life for Duane will be held at 11AM Monday, June 12, 2023 at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester officiated by Father Russell Scepaniak. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Burial will be at the Preston, MN State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00PM with the Eyota, MN Legion to perform full military honors.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com