Duane Charles Eckert, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023, in the Palliative Care unit at Mayo Clinic, Rochester Methodist Hospital.

Duane was born to Fred Eckert and Emma Belle Heath on February 14, 1935, in Pilger, Nebraska. He spent his growing up years on a farm by Carroll, Nebraska. In 1955, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he served at Fort Bliss, TX and White Sands, NM. He met his wife, Lillie Mae Brandenburg in Norfolk, Nebraska, where they were later married at Christ Lutheran Church in 1956. After a few months they moved to Minnesota, where they have resided ever since. He was employed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation in Rochester for 28 years, retiring as their District Safety Officer. After retiring, he enjoyed driving tour bus. He was instrumental in starting the Zumbrota Volunteer Ambulance Association, working as their training instructor and as a driver. Duane loved to golf, hunt, fish and anything pertaining to the outdoors. He was a member of the Zumbro Valley Rifle Club, serving as secretary and Board member for many years. He especially enjoyed teaching gun safety classes and helping with the Zumbrota-Mazeppa trap teams. Duane spent many years volunteering as a teacher of Red Cross CPR classes. He also served as a part-time police officer for the city of Zumbrota.

Duane is survived by his wife, Lillie; son, Leslie Eckert of Northfield, MN; daughters, Lori (Steve) Bilderback of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Lisa (Roger) Overby of Kenyon, MN; brother, Marvin (Sandy) Eckert of Norfolk, NE; grandchildren, Nick and Ryan Overby, Melinda Bilderback, Kaitlyn (Adam) Stevermer and Amanda Raths plus two great-grandchildren, Aiden Boutch and Laila Stevermer. Duane was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Donna Bowers. Per his wishes, no services are planned. Burial will take place in the Spring. Arrangements entrusted to Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com