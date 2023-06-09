Duane H. Bartelt

Duane was born on November 4, 1942, to Herbert and Elsie (Schnoor) Bartelt in Vivian Township, MN. Growing up as the youngest of 6, he spent much of his time hunting, fishing, and trapping. After graduation from high school, Duane joined the Navy in January of 1962. He returned home after boot camp, by hitch-hiking to marry his love, Lavonne. The two of them took off to begin their new life together. Duane was a fire control technician on the USS The Sullivans and later on the USS Cone. He was deployed as a part of the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in the navy, Duane became father to 2 sons. After returning to Minnesota, Duane began working at IBM as an electrical engineer in Rochester, MN. There he became a father again, but this time to a daughter. He and his wife moved their little family to Stewartville. After work he would come home to spend time with his family and friends. He still enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping but added supporting his children in their sporting events, and his wife in the responsibilities of making a home. Upon his retirement from IBM in 2005, he and his wife moved to Arizona. There he learned a new appreciation for hiking in the desert and vacationing with his wife. He passed away on February 6, 2023.

Duane’s favorite thing in life was spending time with his family and friends, especially if that time could include the outdoors. He will be remembered for his kindness, his gentleness, and his calm-easy going temper.

He is survived by his wife, Lavonne (Fennert) Bartelt; his 3 children, Chip Bartelt, Troy (Jan Reeves) Bartelt, and Tamra (George Schmid) Bartelt; his 5 grandsons, Cory (Joy) Bartelt, Kyle (Brittany) Bartelt, Justin Bartelt, Tanner Wimmer, and Sean Schmid; 2 great grandchildren Nadia and Daniel Bartelt; and 1 sister, Marlene (Martin) Mogensen.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite local charity in Duane’s honor.

Celebration of Life will be Sunday, June 25th from 1pm-5pm at the American Legion in Stewartville, MN.