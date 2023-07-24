Duane H. Schmiedeberg

Duane Schmiedeberg, 79, of Rochester, MN passed away peacefully on July 21, 2023, at Mayo Clinic’s Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

Duane was born on June 10th, 1944 in Plainview, MN to parents Haven and Eleanor (Adler) Schmiedeberg. Duane attended Plainview High School, and after graduating, he proudly served in the Army, where he exemplified bravery and patriotism. On May 3, 1969 Duane married Catherine Kelley of Hammond, MN and they made their home in Rochester. Duane managed General Warehouse Corporation in Rochester for 42 years.

Duane enjoyed spending quality time with his loving family, fishing, gardening, and enjoying a whiskey from time to time with his many good friends. He loved playing cards and shaking dice. He will be remembered for his humor and generosity, but also his unforgettable stubbornness.

He leaves behind cherished memories with his wife Cathy of 54 years; daughter, Jill (Jeff) Fasbender of Oronoco; sons Mark (Fiancee Evelyn Kuschel) of Stewartville and Steven (Emily) of Chatfield; grandchildren, Madelyn and Charlie Schmiedeberg and Samantha Fasbender; sister, Joan (Bob) Wilcox.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.

The family of Duane would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff of Mayo Clinic for their service and comfort during this difficult time.

Visitation services for friends and family will be held on Friday July 28th from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes located at 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at the same location. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Clement Cemetery in Hammond, MN.