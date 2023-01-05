Duane Hanson

Duane Richard Hanson, age 86, of Zumbrota, died at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester on January 3, 2023. He was born September 26, 1936, in Milton Township in Dodge County to Melvin & Ora (nee Romo) Hanson.

Duane graduated from Pine Island High School in 1954. After that he attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota Ag School. Duane also served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1961. On April 28, 1962, he married Charlene Schiesser at Zwingli Church of Christ in Berne.

He started farming in 1962 and in 1968 he & Charlene purchased a farm between Zumbrota and Wanamingo. They operated a successful dairy farm there for over 30 years. The couple continued to raise cattle and farm the land until 2013. Duane was a great steward of the land, having been a past recipient of the Goodhue County Outstanding Conservation Farmer Award and was involved in numerous farm organizations and agricultural cooperatives.

Duane was an active member of Stordahl Lutheran Church where he served in various capacities. He was a member of the Wanamingo Lions Club for many years serving in many roles. For the southeastern Minnesota Lions District, he was a past recipient of the Lions 5M Hearing Research Fellowship Award and of the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services. Duane was an active member of the Wanamingo Veterans Honor Guard and could be found in numerous local parades or honoring veterans at grave side services. Duane also served as a transportation volunteer for HART until 2020.

He enjoyed spending time with friends over coffee and played in the neighborhood card club for over 40 years. Duane loved attending his grandchildren’s many activities. From concerts to sporting events, he was a devoted grandpa.

He is survived by sons Eric (Maria) Hanson of New Hope, MN, Judd (Amy) Hanson of La Crosse, WI and grandchildren Kaylee and Alyssa Hanson, Josie & Ben Hanson.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents, wife Charlene, and brother James.

The memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Stordahl Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathleen Lowery officiating. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 8 at Mahn Family Funeral Home-Larson Chapel in Zumbrota, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stordahl Lutheran Church Cemetery Association or the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.