Duane Klein, 77, of Zumbro Falls passed away peacefully on December 28, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Lake City to Alfred and Frieda (Prigge) Klein. Duane farmed all of his life, taking over the family farm after his father passed away when Duane was 16 years old. Growing up he had a love of fast cars. While cruising up and down the streets of Mazeppa, he caught the eye of Dori. They later married and were blessed with two children and 56 years of marriage.

As an avid reader, he subscribed to numerous magazines and newspapers. He could tell you the year, make and model of almost every vehicle and tractor ever made. Duane also enjoyed spending time tinkering with old tractors and machinery. Frugal, Duane was known for stocking up, cutting coupons and would sometimes drive 30 miles to save 50 cents. If he wasn’t home watching Gunsmoke, you could find him communing with nature and checking crops in his side-by-side with his white German shepherd. He was also always up for a good game of cards, and family gatherings always included a game of HuckleyBuck, euchre or poop on your neighbor.

Duane liked to stay close to home because someone had to be here to watch the farm and the dog. Although he would often say, “If you’ve seen one rock, you’ve seen them all.” he supported and encouraged his family to explore and travel.

He is survived by his wife, Dori (Sable); children, Kim and Jeff Klein; grandchildren, Casey (Zuly Moran) and Conner Klein; brothers, Darrel (Gwen) and Jim (Shery) Klein; brother-in-laws, Skeeter Berg and Harold (Linda) Sable; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Fred and Irene Sable; and sister-in-law, Elaine Berg.

A private grave-side service was held. A celebration of his life is planned for summer. Memorials are suggested to Minnesota Farmers Union Foundation Youth Programing and Zumbro Falls First Responders.

Duane will be remembered for his kindness. He had a friendly word for everyone and accepted people for who they were. In remembering him, as he would say, “You have a nice day.”