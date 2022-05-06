Duane M. Johnson

Duane Morris Johnson, 91, of Rochester, MN died Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Seasons Hospice.

Duane was born October 22, 1930 in Rochester, MN to Elmer and Hazel (Anderson) Johnson. He graduated from Kasson High School in 1949. After high school, he married Janet L. Brandli. They had five children, David, Diane, Jill, Brian, and Kerri. They were later divorced.

Duane worked for various dairies as a milkman through the years. He was a well-known and gifted musician who shared his love of music wherever he could. He had a home on Lake Zumbro. Among his many interests, he loved flying his ultra-light plane and sharing his passion for dance with the love of his life, Judy Stancl, with whom he spent 35 blissful years until his passing.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Stancl; children, Diane (Terry) Whitney, Jill Walch, Brian Johnson, and Kerri Brown; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grands; and his beloved dog, Tiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, and his two sister.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Kerri Brown officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service on Thursday with the burial to follow.

