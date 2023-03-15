Duane Mussman, 93, of Dodge Center, MN passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Birchwood Cottages in Owatonna, MN.

Duane was born on September 15, 1929, in Claremont, MN to Leo and Alice (Meitzner) Mussman. He married MaryLou Banta on September 7, 1950, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Owatonna, MN. He worked for Owatonna Canning Company, and at Jostens for many years. He later decided to get into farming in Medford, MN and eventually moving to Dodge Center, MN to farm. Duane enjoyed dancing, playing cards, bowling, golfing, and fishing. He will be deeply missed.

Duane is survived by his wife of 72 years, MaryLou Mussman; sons, Gary (Bette) Mussman of Dodge Center, MN, Craig (Vicki) Mussman of Dodge Center, MN, and Brian (Jodi) Mussman of Rochester, MN; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Pat) Mussman of Stewartville, MN, Dale (Nancy) Mussman of Claremont, MN; sisters, Ila Wagner of Rochester, MN and Sharon Tuerk of Owatonna, MN; brother-in-law, Donald Kramer of Hayfield, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna Kramer; brother-in-laws, Louis Wagner and John Tuerk; 2 nephews and 2 nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 2nd St NW in Dodge Center, MN with Reverend Jessica Bakken Busch officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center, MN.

Blessed be his memory.