Duane N. Goodman

Duane Goodman passed away on April 7, 2023, at Cottagewood Senior Community with his family by his side.

Duane Norman Goodman was born September 1, 1937, at St. Marys’ Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota, son of Frank Goodman and Della (Stellmaker) Goodman.

He attended Golden Hill Elementary School and graduated from Rochester High School in 1955.

He worked at the Olmsted County Highway Department for 37 ½ years starting as a surveyor and eventually working in the engineering department as supervisor of new construction within the county, retiring in 1995.

He met the love of his life, Judith Ann Sosinski, a student nurse at St. Marys’ Hospital, at the Playmor Ballroom and they were married on September 3, 1960, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Two weeks after they were married, he left to serve in the army reserve for six months in the Military Police Company. Upon his return from the service, they made their home in Rochester. They were married for 62+ years.

Duane loved his family, and nothing brought him greater joy than time spent with them. He especially enjoyed the annual hunting trips to northern Minnesota, and fishing on Lake Vermilion with family and grandchildren. He shared his love of gun hunting and bow hunting for deer with his sons and continued to hunt with them annually up north at Tofte, Minnesota until his health prevented it.

He loved the outdoors, gardening, feeding his birds and taking long walks. Duane and Judy also liked to travel. They took several trips to western United States, and he especially liked traveling to the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. He also enjoyed attending his sons’ sporting events when they were in school and eventually his grandchildren’s events: soccer, baseball, football, track, and hockey. He never knew his great-grandchildren, but always had a big smile when shown pictures of them. He was converted to a Green Bay Packer fan when he got married and followed them faithfully.

Duane is survived by his wife, Judy, daughter Mary Beth (Dan) Campion and sons: Thomas Goodman and James (Carrie) Goodman; six grandchildren: Michael (Ashley) Campion, David (fiancé Anna) Campion, Katelyn (Cody) Magsam, Colton, Laura and Andrew Goodman; great-grandchildren: Finley and Bridger Campion and baby girl Magsam; three step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; brothers: Dale (Judy) Goodman, Richard (Kathy) Goodman, and Earl Goodman; sister Debbie (Joe) Forgarty; sister-in-law Julie Goodman, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and Garald Goodman, and sister Marlys (Edward) Kujath.

The family would like to thank the staff of Cottage 4 for the loving and excellent care that Duane received while living at Cottagewood. Also thank you to the Moments Hospice.

The family requests memorials made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 11:00am in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the River Park Chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday. A rosary will be held at 7:00pm after the visitation on Wednesday evening. The burial will be held in Grandview Memorial Gardens.

