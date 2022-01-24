Duane P. Schafer, 89, of Lake City passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Lake City Care Center.

Duane was born February 7, 1932 in Lake City, MN to Arleigh & Florence (Grobe) Schafer. Duane graduated from Lincoln High School in Lake City and joined the Air Force in February 1952. Duane married Delores Reinhard in Cheyenne, WY on May 3rd 1952. He was then stationed in London, England, where they resided for two years. In 1956 he was discharged from the Air Force and they returned to Lake City. Duane worked for Herron Chevrolet in Lake City, was a mechanic for Bud Meyer and then began his trucking career of nearly 35 years. During that time, he also farmed until 1978. Duane was also an avid bowler and loved to polka!

Delores passed away in 2001. Duane married Amelia Burfeind on June 1st, 2002. Amelia passed away February 12th, 2016.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lake City, VFW Post 8729 and American Legion Post 110 of Lake City. He also served on the Lakewood Cemetery board where he volunteered countless hours.

Duane is survived by two sons, Richard (Gwen) Schafer of Lake City, Michael (Deb) Schafer of Lake City, three daughters, Mary Coyle of Lake City, Susan (Kevin) Smith of Hudson, WI, and Lori Ann (Tim) Anderson of Lake City; 11 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Delores and Amelia; a great grand daughter Leah Stoltz and a great grandson Rhett Hartert.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Lake City with Rev Phillip Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 7 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home Anderson-Peterson Chapel Lake City. Friends may also call one hour before the service at the church. Military Rites will be by VFW Post 8729 and American Legion Post 110 of Lake City. Memorials preferred to donor’s choice. On-Line Condolences may be placed at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com