DuWayne A. Skov

DuWayne Arthur Skov, age 90, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

DuWayne was born in the bedroom of the rural Brownsdale family farm that was homesteaded by his grandfather in 1901, the same bedroom his mother was born in, the same bedroom he would share with his wife, LaVonne June (Noble) Skov after their marriage in 1955 for 64 years.

Survived by his wife, LaVonne Skov; sons, Larry Skov (Roseanne) and Dale Skov (Bronwyn); grandchildren, Arthur Skov (Marisol), Joren Skov (Michelle), Sonia Colleran-Skov (Koreah) and Jamie Colleran-Skov; and great grandson, Ryder Rasmussen Skov.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Brownsdale, Minnesota. The visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brownsdale, with lunch to follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the First Baptist Church in Brownsdale.