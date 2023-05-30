Dwaine C. Kamnetz

Dwaine Clifton Kamnetz, 74, of Chatfield, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023 at Green Lea Nursing Home in Mabel. He was diagnosed with ALS/FTD in Dec. 2022.

Dwaine was born to Clifton and Rosella (Tienter) Kamnetz on Dec 15, 1948. He spent his youth growing up on the farm in Cummingsville, rural Chatfield. Along side his dog, Buster, he learned about nature, fishing and everything farm life offered. He developed a strong work ethic and devotion to family. Dwaine graduated from Chatfield H.S. in 1967 and the U of M in 1971 with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. His ag/mechanical engineering career began at White Farm Equipment in Hopkins, MN. He married Kathleen Gerken on July 13, 1974 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lake City. In 1975 he worked in Winona for Warner Swasey Co. (fire trucks) and in 1977 he began his 31 years with Onan Corp. which became Cummins Power Generation in Fridley MN. Dwaine and Kathy raised their family in Anoka, MN before retiring back to Chatfield in 2009.

In retirement, Dwaine enjoyed gardening and computer genealogy. He was a faithful member of the Chatfield UMC and served as president on the Orion Center Cemetery Board.

Dwaine is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Darin (Brooke Morgan) Kamnetz and their dog Buster of Cambridge, MN; daughter, Mary Beth (Tyler) Nelson of Chatfield; grandchildren, Charlotte and Clifton Nelson; brother in-law, Ken Gerken of Lake City.

He is preceded in death by his parents; half-sister, Janet Kamnetz Baker.

Memorial Service for Dwaine will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Chatfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Debra Jene Collum officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at church. Burial will be at Orion Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chatfield UMC, Orion Center Cemetery, or ALS Association.

Riley Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the Kamnetz family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at rileyfuneralhomes.com