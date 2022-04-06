Dwight (Bootsie) Mathison

Dwight Owen Mathison, age 66, of Spring Valley died Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at his home, due to complications of liver failure.

Dwight, better known as “Bootsie” to many, was born in Lime Springs, IA, as the youngest son of Milton and Ruby (Dotzenrod) Mathison on 01/26/1956. He was proceeded in death by his parents, infant sister Sharon, sister Charlotte Harnack and brother Milo Mathison.

Dwight was a proud farm boy who was active in FFA and attended Spring Valley High School, playing defensive end for the SV Wolves making WCCO All State. After high school he worked at the SV Creamery, SV Hospital, and later at Mayo Clinic before retiring. Although he had some lapse of judgement in the past, marrying Barbara Jahn in 1977 was not one of them (yes, she wrote this part). Together they have one daughter, Krystal. They later divorced but remained close over the years. Dwight was also married to Teresa Beisell, but later divorced. In addition to being recognized as a pool shark, scratch golfer, and chef, he was an avid people lover/pleaser. He spent most of his life surrounding himself with people, striving to be a good friend to everyone. Bootsie took being a social butterfly to the next level!! If he knew you, you were considered one of his good friends! A heart-felt hug from Bootsie is sent to all of you who provided this over the years. A special appreciation to all his high school buds, Jeff, Pastor Joe, and Bonnie.

He is survived and most proud of his only daughter Krystal (Justin) Koball, who made him a proud “Papa Bootsie” of Kaya, Aria, Leyton, and Tehya Koball. He is also survived by sister-in-law Trudy Mathison and brother-in-law Steve Harnack, nieces and nephews Bart (Amy) Harnack, Tammy Harnack, Tracy (Darin) Bicknese, Lisa (Kevin) Sikkink, and Darcy Siem, along with too many friends to name.

Funeral service will be held on Monday April 11th, 2022 at 11am at the SV Baptist Church with a fellowship immediately following the service. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the family and directed to Dwight’s daughter, Krystal Koball 1114 Peregrine Dr. SE Rochester, MN 55904 to aid in covering funeral and medical expenses, or to a charity of your choice. Cremation will take place and per his wishes his ashes could be made into golf balls, pool balls and/or meatballs which may or may not be available at his favorite hang outs.