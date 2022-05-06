Dwight W. Rieke

Rochester - Dwight (Ike) William Rieke, 72-year resident of Rochester, passed away peacefully at age 96 on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022. Born in Spring Valley, MN to Harry Frederick (HF) and Florence Hattie (Berry) Rieke on October 26, 1925. As his father was a minister in the Evangelical denomination serving as pastor to as many as three rural communities simultaneously, Dwight grew up in six southern Minnesota communities. He graduated from Watertown High School while living in Mayer, MN. After a year of schooling at the U of M, he transferred in 1947 to North Central College in Naperville, IL, where he met Ruth Burnell Larson, who ironically had graduated from Watertown, SD. He played football, basketball and ran track for the Cardinals, sang in both the Men’s Glee Club and, with Ruth, in the Chapel Choir, managed the school paper, Student Union, SE Eating Club, and Commerce Club. He graduated in 1947 with a BS in Business Management, a minor in Economics, and was three credits short of a Geology minor. Dwight was recruited by General Electric and went through a two-year management training course at their headquarters in Schenectady, NY, while Ruth completed her remaining two years of college. A month after her graduation, they wed on June 14th (Flag Day), 1949 in Watertown, SD, honeymooned at Lake Koronis outside Paynesville, MN, and began married life in Scotia, NY, where they lived for two years before they decided to move back to the Midwest.

The young couple settled in Rochester to begin a family, ultimately raising three sons. Dwight held lengthy accountant and office manager positions at the Rochester Block Plant, Gopher Aviation, and Leon Joyce Construction, eventually retiring from Mayo Clinic in Facilities Engineering. Ruth and Dwight continued to do volunteer work for Evangel UMC and the Rochester School District for over two decades, while raising three granddaughters.

Dwight had a deep Christian faith, being raised a PK “Preacher’s Kid”. That faith was expressed and enriched through decades of involvement at Evangel UMC and Koronis Ministries. He served his church as a member for decades with his wife on the Missions Commission, sang in the Senior Choir, and took part in various men’s ministries. His father helped establish Lake Koronis Assembly Grounds in the 1920’s and had built a private cabin there which he came to enjoy as a “second home”. Koronis had provided many opportunities for Dwight (and Ruth, who passed away in 2016), but the family especially benefitted from attending Family Camp one week each August for the past 62 years, and at which this year his family will have a time of remembrance in his honor.

In the Rochester community Dwight had been involved in many organizations, including Kiwanis Club, Rochester Male Chorus, YMCA Indian Guides, dancing with M&C Squares, performing with Young at Heart Singers, bowling, and of course golfing. Dwight was, as many knew, an avid golfer. He achieved a hole-in-one on 161-yard hole #5 at Soldiers when he was 70. His orange Subaru Crosstrek could be seen nearly every morning at Hadley Creek Golf, and he regularly hit over 100-9-hole rounds through age 93, when he suffered a debilitating stroke that kept him off his beloved golf course(s). For over a dozen years he was a “goose chaser” at Soldiers Memorial Field GC, which earned him and others a yearly membership. He cheered from the bleachers or the lawn chair at many different school or church sporting events that generations of family would have competed. He and Ruth, as well as others in her Family, had given time and test results for more than a decade to add to the ongoing Study on Aging through the Mayo Clinic. It is by his choice and in his passing that his final vital contribution to their study will be made, as well as donating his body to the Mayo Clinic.

Dwight was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Ruth, his parents, Harry and Florence, and sister, Adonna. He is survived by his sons, Mark, Scott (Christine), and Alan (Valerie), all of Rochester. Also surviving her are grandchildren: Erin, Zita, Kasi, Jordan, Jessamyn (John Hermann), Colin (Rachelle), Jason, Jenna, and great grandchildren: Jayleen, Chase, and Arlo.

A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, May 14th, 2:00 pm at Evangel UMC (Pastor Mark Rader officiating), 2645 Broadway Ave N, Rochester, MN 55906. Visitation will be an hour before the service, with a brief meal to follow. Memorials for Koronis Ministries or Evangel UMC would be welcomed and forwarded appropriately.