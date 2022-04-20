Earl A. Krippner, 95, of Rochester went to be with his Father in Heaven on April 14, 2022 at River Bend Assisted Living in Rochester, MN.

Earl was born November 5, 1926 in Steele County to Albert and Christine (Krampitz) Krippner. Earl grew up on the family farm and went to school in Stewartville. Earl proudly served his country as part of the U.S. Navy. He was in World War II, the Pacific Theatre and was involved in seven invasions and five battles. Earl obtained the rank of Naval Petty officer. Upon returning to Minnesota, Earl married Johan Mundstock on May 6, 1950 in Stewartville, MN. Earl and Johan were marred for 61 years before her passing in 2010. They were residents of Rochester for over 65 years. Earl became an electrician and worked as an electrical lineman for Rochester Public Utilities. Earl worked for Rochester Public Utilities for 35 years, retiring as the Superintendent of public utilities. He was a member of the NRA and the V.F.W. In his spare time, Earl enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time doing outdoor activities and traveling. Earl was also a big John Wayne fan.

Earl is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Johan; sisters, Dorothy Lybeck, Harriet Anderson, Louise Knippel and by brothers, George Krampitz and Junior Krippner.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 869 7th Ave. SE, Rochester. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Rev. Ben Loos will be officiating with burial at St. John Cemetery in Owatonna, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Krippner family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com