Earl Duane Cady, 85, of Rochester, MN passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester.

Earl was born May 11, 1937 to Benton and Alma (Rudlong) Cady in Preston, Minnesota and was the youngest of 10 children. He graduated from Austin High School and served in the army from 1955 to 1958. He was owner and manager of Earl’s Studio of Hair Fashion from 1965 to 1978. He later worked for the Kahler Corporation until 2007. Since then, he worked for Laidlaw Transit Inc. (First Student) as a school bus driver until retirement.

Earl married Mary Jane Wedge on January 12, 1975, at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He will be remembered for his easy smile, quick wit, great sense of humor, and for being a devoted husband. He will be dearly missed.

Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; one adopted daughter, Felicia (Jeffrey) Boisen of Rochester; four children from a previous marriage, Tony (Kim) Cady of Savannah, GA, Theresa (Terry) Hartman of Belgrade, MT, Todd Cady of Melrose, WI, Troy (Heather) Cady of Chicago, IL; 22 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Also surviving him are his siblings Joan Krebsbach of Austin and Lois Fossey of Austin. Four brothers and three sisters preceded him in death.

A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Nathaniel Schwartz officiating. A private burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Mayo Clinic Hospital for the care Earl received in his final days with us.

