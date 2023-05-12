Edith C. Boller

Edith Carolyn Boller died May 10, 2023, in Rochester, Minnesota with hospice. Edith was born June 4, 1921, at home in Champlin, Minnesota. She was the fourth child of Myra (Wentz) Boller and William Steven Boller. She grew up on the family farm in Champlin, attending Champlin Grade School and Robert Fulton grade school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1939 and went on to college at the University of Minnesota. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics on June 12, 1943. World War II started as she began college.

After graduation, Edith worked as a statistician at Continental Illinois Bank & Trust in Chicago. In April 1944 she enlisted in the US Navy as Ensign E.C. Boller, assigned to the Supply Corps, training at Radcliffe Branch in Boston, Massachusetts. She served as Assistant Paymaster and as disbursing officer at Naval Supply Depots in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. She was commissioned as Lieutenant in June 1944. She was authorized in November 1945 to wear the American Campaign Ribbon. Following the war, Edith remained a Naval Reserve Officer until honorably discharged in March 1954.

She started her teaching career in Terry, Montana, but later moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin. She was hired as a math teacher at Central High School and taught there for 32 years. She went back to school for a Master’s degree in mathematics from Winona State College and graduated December 17, 1965. She retired after 32 years of teaching on May 10, 1982. She was a Life Member of the National Education Association.

Edith was a devoted caregiver for her mother, Myra, and aunts Ella, Edith and Ann for many years. Together, they traveled around the United States and Canada. After Myra passed at 105 years old, Edith continued traveling with various family members.

In 2004 Edith moved to the Charter House retirement living facility of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota where she made many friends. She enjoyed many of the activities there and was in frequent touch with all her nieces and nephews. She kept the family history and connections alive.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, James Boller and Robert Boller; sister, Katherine Riter; sisters-in-law, Ethel Boller, Kay Boller Crume; brother-in-law, Russell Riter; nephews, William Riter, Gerald Boller; and niece, Mary Heie.

She is mourned by her fourteen surviving nieces and nephews, as well as by many other family members and friends.

Edith loved flowers, gardening, reading, puzzles, and above all, her family. Service to others was Edith’s hallmark until the end.

Edith’s extended family sends thanks to all who comforted her through the physical ailments of her final years while she kept her ready smile and quick mind.

Her funeral was held at Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home in La Crosse on May 12, 2023, at 11am. Burial will be at the family plot in La Crosse on May 15, 2023.