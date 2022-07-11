Edith I. Christopherson

Edith I. (Riddle) Christopherson, age 95, of Wykoff, MN passed on July 10th, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus Pallative Care Unit. Edith had been residing at Spring Valley Living – Care Center.

Edith was born on January 5, 1927 to Alex and Lillian Riddle. She attended and graduated from Wykoff Public High School. She married Walter Christopherson on October 27, 1925 and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage in Wykoff where they raised two children. Walt and Edith owned Walt’s Our Own Hardware which they purchased for $1.00 from John and Tuts Vehrenkamp.

Edith was a member of the Wykoff Methodist Church and Stahl Linnemeyer Post #369 Auxiliary. Edith loved gardening and reading but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Their home was a place for family and friends to gather, everyone was welcome.

Edith is survived by her son Lowell (Special friend Eileen), daughter LuAnn (Lyman) Hare, sister June (Wayne) Anderson and brother Merle (Barb) Riddle. Their loving grandchildren Jeff, Jay, Joslyn, Tom, Amanda and Katie. She was blessed with 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that were very special to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Walt who passed in 1996, 3 sisters Alice Winslow, Delores Calhoun, Harriet Vrieze and brothers Earl, Melvin and Raymond Riddle.

The family would like to thank Spring Valley Living for the wonderful care the past few years and the Methodist Campus Palliative Care Unit who were all so caring and thoughtful as Edith waited to meet her Lord and Savior.

Memorial Services will be held 11:30 Friday July 15, 2022 at the Wykoff United Methodist Church with Pastor Bridget Sheely officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:00 A.M. on Friday at the HINDT-HUDEK FUNERAL HOME in Wykoff. Memorials can be made to the Wykoff United Methodist Church or the Wykoff Veterans Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at www.Hindtfuneralhomes.com