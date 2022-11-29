Edna Judy Rabe, 79, of Millville, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Rochester, Methodist Campus. Judy was born on December 19, 1942, in Oakwood Township, Wabasha County, to Walter and Edna (Eggenberger) Moechnig. Judy attended school in Millville and graduated in 1960 from Elgin-Millville High School. She married Roger Rabe on June 8, 1963, at Grace United Church of Christ in Millville, they were later divorced.

Judy lived most of her lifetime in the Millville area. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, baking, playing cards and board games, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Judy was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Millville.

Judy is survived by her children, Kimberly “Kim” Brehmer of Pine Island, Kirsten (Jason) Ludwig of Elma, IA, and Kurt (Amy) Rabe of Plainview; six grandchildren, Theron, Talen, Morgan, Jordan, Chandler, and Braxton; two sisters, Mary Ann Shones of Independence, OR, and Janice Crowson of West Concord; a brother Marlyn (Ruth) Moechnig of Frontenac. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and two brothers.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 11, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the Millville American Legion in Millville.

