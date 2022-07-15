Edna O. Johnson

Edna, the Buick is washed, the brownies have been baked and your knitting needles and yarn are ready for your trip to reunite with Gordy, your sister Carol and to meet your Lord Jesus. God speed!

Edna Orvilda Johnson, 94, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Chosen Valley Assisted Living in Chatfield, Minnesota surrounded by family and friends.

Edna was born January 8th, 1928 to Anna Emelia (Millie) Ekre and John Oscar Holger in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

For the first three years of Edna’s life, she lived on a farm near Harmony. The family then moved to the Pilot Mound area where she attended the Thorson one-room school through the eighth grade. She graduated from Chosen Valley High School in 1946. After high school, she attended Luther College for two weeks (!) but was so homesick that she returned to Chatfield. By way of her Pa, Edna interviewed for a job at Root River State Bank. With curlers in her hair and her Ma by her side she was hired. She proudly worked there for 45 years as a Teller and then Assistant Vice President. In retirement, Edna was one of the original church basement ladies at Chatfield Lutheran Church and was an ambassador for her church community. Egg coffee, Norwegian baking, prayer shawls and quilting were her specialty.

In 1948, Edna married the love of her life, Gordy Johnson. They had a love like none other – happy, loving, playful, kind and generous. The instigators of many jolly pranks and giggles. Exceptional roll models to family and friends.

Edna enjoyed watching a good storm from her porch, knitting while riding in the car, talking Norwegian to family, friends and Telemarketers (who promptly hung up on her). She also enjoyed, baking, word search, Ninja Warriors, Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, watching polka dancing, and Googling on her computer. She was always looking for the next knitting pattern. Coffee on Sunday mornings after church and Friday fish dinners at the Silver Grille were a treat. Gordy and Edna made attending the State Fair and Norsk Hostfest an annual event. She also enjoyed travels to Norway, Australia, Argentina, England and Alaska.

Edna was preceded in death by her Ma and Pa, husband Gordy, sister Carol Holger Finseth and brother-in-law Dean Finseth.

Edna is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and fur babies.

Thank you to the staffs of Chosen Valley Assisted Living, Chosen Valley Care Center, Season’s Hospice, OMC and Pastor Mark, Pastor Nissa, Pastor Paul, Dr. Dietz, neighbors, friends and relatives for all the loving support she received.

Her Funeral will be at the Chatfield Lutheran Church Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with visitation at 10 AM and service at 11 AM. Following the service, please join us for some of Edna’s favorite foods – brownies, watermelon, lemonade, and coffee (of course) in the Fellowship Hall. There will be a private family burial at the Chatfield cemetery.

For those of you who are unable to be with us, we completely understand, and you’ll be with us in spirit to celebrate Edna’s life.

A link will be available on YouTube if you are unable to attend the visitation or the funeral.

The family prefers memorials bequeathed to Chatfield Lutheran Church, Chosen Valley Assisted Living or Season’s Hospice.

“Of wisdom ways we wisely seek, five things observe with care. Of whom you speak, to whom you speak, and how and when and where.”

Sove godt…

