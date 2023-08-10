Edward “Ed” Wellik, 87, a longtime rural Stewartville, MN resident died on Tuesday (August 8, 2023) of natural causes at Mayo Clinic Rochester Methodist Campus.

Edward David Wellik was born on July 28, 1936 in Grand Meadow, MN to Edward and Clara (Schulz) Wellik. He grew up on the family farm in Pleasant Valley Township. He attended country school and Stewartville schools, graduating from SHS in 1954. He enlisted into the US Air Force serving 4 years including duty overseas in the Philippines and Okinawa. Following his discharge, he returned to Stewartville and was employed at 7-UP Bottling Co. in Rochester. Edward was married on September 16, 1960 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley Township to Sharon K. Bleifus. The couple lived in Rochester for a few years before moving to rural Stewartville in 1968 where they raised their family and farmed for many years. Ed was a longtime employee at All-American Co-op in Stewartville. He then worked at Five Oaks Condominium for 10 years. Sharon was a longtime employee at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Ed and Sharon had recently moved to Fairway Ridge Cooperative in Rochester. Ed was a longtime member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville and was also a 42-year member of the Stewartville American Legion Post 164. Ed enjoyed sports - fast pitch softball (in his younger years), raising and riding horses, bowling, golfing, and playing cards and pool with his Fairway Ridge friends. He followed the Twins and Vikings and he and Sharon would make the occasional trip to the casino. He very much enjoyed time spent with his family, especially watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participating in sports and showing their animals with 4-H and at the Olmsted County and Minnesota State Fair.

Ed is survived by his wife of 63 years Sharon; daughter Wendy Reinhardt of rural Stewartville, Emily (Evan) Briggs, Teegen, Ryleigh and Kara; Amy (Broderick) Diekman, Colton and Duke; son Brian (Linda) of rural Rochester, Leslie (Steve) Jacobson, Zoe ( Ryan); Michael Gronbach; Chelsea (Josh) Faulhaber, Lydia and Layne; Kyrie (Sam) Iverson, Andi and Dani; Jordyn (Jordon) Foster, Payton, Parker and Paige; brother Dean (Janice) Wellik; sister Carol (Scott) Lynch, brother-in-law Steve Bleifus, sister-in-law Betty Bleifus, brother-in-law Al (Diane) Grabau and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Wellik, son-in-law Randy Reinhardt, brother-in-law Tony Bleifus, sisters-in-law Brenda Grabau and Sharon Bleifus.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes his body has been donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. A memorial service for Ed will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday (August 14, 2023) at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Stewartville with Rev. Justin Kumfer officiating. A time of visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Condolences and memories of Ed are welcome at www. griffin-gray.com