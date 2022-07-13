Edward Emil Sowieja, 90, passed away on July 11, 2022, in Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minnesota.

Edward was born on September 12, 1931, the son of John and Anna (Namyst) Sowieja in Holdingford, Minnesota. Edward was a hired hand on the family farm until the age of 47. Later he was placed in a group home and worked for ABC in Rochester from 1986 to 1994. He enjoyed biking, walking, fishing and talking farm. Ed was very proud of his International Harvester toy tractor collection. He had a great love for his family and church was very important to him.

Edward is survived by his brothers, Emil Sowieja, Kasson, MN and Emery Sowieja, Lake City, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary, Rose, Patricia, Helen; brothers, Jerry, Leonard and Lawrence.

Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Monday, July 18, 2022. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Avenue West, Rosemount, MN. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rosemount, Minnesota.

The family would like to thank the staff at Field Crest Care Center for their excellent care for Edward.

The family prefers memorials to Field Crest Care Center in Hayfield, Minnesota.

Blessed be his memory.