Edward G. Lufkin

Edward Gwynne Lufkin, 87, of Rochester, MN passed away on February 10, 2022 at Charter House. He was born on October 15, 1935 to Dexter and Elizabeth (Gwynne) Lufkin. He is survived by his wife, Ann, daughter, Mattie Lufkin and brother, John Lufkin.

Ed was born and educated in Northfield, MN. He wrote about Northfield, “After seeing many parts of the world and then having a very fulfilling career as an Endocrinologist at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, I retired and we moved to Spider Lake, WI. In 2007 we returned to Northfield. We found an old empty house that needed removal, and built a nice new home there. An incidental pleasure in this was its location, a short 9-iron from the house I was born and raised in, a short walk from Carleton, my alma mater, and the homes recalled from my days of delivering newspapers.”

In November 2021 Ed and Ann moved to Charter House in downtown Rochester, MN and have enjoyed the amenities its provides, plus being able to walk a short distance to obtain Mayo health care.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

