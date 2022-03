Jan. 28, 1957 - March 2, 2022

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - Edward Golish, 65, Spring Valley, Minn., died Wednesday, March 2, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., followed by a funeral at 3 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley. Burial will be in Cherry Grove Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow at VFW Hall in Spring Valley.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.