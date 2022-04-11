Edward Ostrom

Edward “Ed” Ostrom, 81 of Wabasha, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022.

Edward David was born May 3, 1940, in Wabasha to John and Katherine (Roundy) Ostrom. He graduated from St. Felix High School, Wabasha in 1958. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1958 and retired as a TSgt in 1978. On August 26, 1961, he married Lana J. Welp. Together they raised three children: John, Kevin and Wendy.

Following the Air Force, Ed was employed in auto sales at McBurns Ford, Plainview, MN and Sugar Loaf Ford, Winona, MN, from 1978 - 2002 and he also worked at Abbott Funeral Home for many years helping Jake and Jim Abbott.

He was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church; St. Joseph Society; Catholic Foresters; the American Legion; Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Hospital Foundation and the St. Felix Cemetery Board.

Ed is survived by his wife Lana; children: John (Lisa) Ostrom, Cottage Grove, MN; Kevin (Julie) Ostrom, Wabasha, MN; and Wendy Wilson (Andy), Lakeville, MN; seven grandchildren: Danielle, Christopher, Jaymee, Abbie, Bradley, Thomas and Randy; great grandchildren: Aubrey and Brayden; siblings: John Ostrom, Mesa, AZ; step-sisters: Mary (Ron) Funk, Fountain City, WI; Teresa (Dan) Kegley, Inver Grove Heights, MN; and Lisa (Mike) Swirtz, Chaska, MN; and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father Howard Gosse, step-brother David; a niece and a nephew.

Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and beginning at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Family requests memorials be directed to the St. Felix Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund or the Field of Dreams c/o Gundersen - St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Arrangements entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha, MN. Memorials or remembrances may be left at www.abbottfh.com