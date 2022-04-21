Edward “Pete” Eckholm

Edward Peter “Pete” Eckholm, 85, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Marys Campus. Pete was born on February 2, 1937, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Roy and Gladys (Anderson) Eckholm. He attended Red Wing Schools, the University of Minnesota and was a member of the Naval Air Reserve for eight years. He was employed in Red Wing at the American Rock Wool plant, Lawrence Motors and Behrens Auto Supply. He married Nancy Ann Johnson on September 20, 1958. He started working for IBM in Rochester on October 1, 1964. They moved to Rochester in 1965. He spent most of his IBM career in the Production Control area starting in the warehouse and retiring as a system analyst in 1993 after 30 years with IBM. After retirement he went back as a supplemental employee helping install a new corp materials system. Pete is survived by his children, Patra (Scott) Baker of Rochester and Paul (Renee) Eckholm of Savage, MN, grandchildren, Joshua (Jenni) Baker of Rochester, Kjersti (Mitchell) Hawkins of Anthem, AZ, Kaija Eckholm, of Savage, MN and Logan Eckholm of Savage, MN; great-grandchildren, Taycie Gagnon of Holiday, FL, Isla Baker of Rochester, Holden Hawkins of Anthem, AZ and bay girl and baby boy Baker (due in June) of Rochester. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Reta Anderson of Rochford, IL. Pete was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Nancy; sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Betty and Neal Larson; brother-in-law, Andy Anderson; nephews, Jeff Larson and Jerry Larson; his in-laws, Floyd and Dorothy Johnson and his parents Roy “Farmer” and Gladys Eckholm. A visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing with burial to follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing, Memorials are preferred to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Mayo Clinic Research in Parkinson disease or heart disease or the charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.